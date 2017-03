STOCKTON — A bicyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Stockton, police said.

Police say a light-colored Hyundai sedan was headed southbound on Lincoln Street near Sonora Street when it hit a bicyclist just after 12:30 p.m.

The vehicle did not stop and continued driving south on Lincoln Street.

Police say the suspect vehicle was driven by a man with tattoos on his face.

The bicyclist is in critical condition with a fractured skull and brain bleed.