Celebrate Oaxaca, Mexico and experience the cultural traditions at the Casa de Español. The bilingual event features traditional textile weaving, a mole cooking demonstration, appetizers prepared by three excellent local Mexican restaurants—Zócalo, Cantina Alley and Cielito Lindo, and a mezcal and dessert pairing crafted by Tower Café. Experience Oaxca traditions at the Casa de Español.
More info:
Celebrate Oaxaca at
Casa de Español
Thursday, 7-9pm
1101 R Street
$20/ticket, $35/2 tickets
(916) 346-4535
CasaDeEspanol.org