Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate Oaxaca, Mexico and experience the cultural traditions at the Casa de Español. The bilingual event features traditional textile weaving, a mole cooking demonstration, appetizers prepared by three excellent local Mexican restaurants—Zócalo, Cantina Alley and Cielito Lindo, and a mezcal and dessert pairing crafted by Tower Café. Experience Oaxca traditions at the Casa de Español.

More info:

Celebrate Oaxaca at

Casa de Español

Thursday, 7-9pm

1101 R Street

$20/ticket, $35/2 tickets

(916) 346-4535

CasaDeEspanol.org