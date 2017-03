SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol is recommending charges for as many as 106 individuals in connection to the June 26 brawl that broke out at the state capitol.

After an eight-month investigation the CHP delivered a report to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, recommending 514 misdemeanor and 68 felony charges involving 106 individuals,

The charges range from unlawful assembly to assault with a deadly weapon.

So far, no arrests have been made.