Paul and Mae are chatting with Hannah Simone of "New Girl" about her new comedic competition show "Kicking and Screaming" set to debut on FOX. Ten survivalists and 10 novices pair up in the wilds of Fiji to win half a million dollars. As the novices adjust to life in the jungle, the survivalists quickly realize that the competition and gameplay aren’t the only obstacles to overcome. The first episode is set to air on March 9 at 9 p.m.
Contestants Meet Their Match and Face the Jungle
