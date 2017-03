Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Find something old, yet new, at the Sacramento Antique Faire. The great thing about antiques is that you never know what you're going to find. You can find simple, vintage home furnishings that can add a lot of character to your home. Check out the Sacramento Antique Faire on March 12th and discover some hidden treasures.

More info:

Sacramento Antique Faire

2nd Sunday of every month

6:30am-3pm

21st Street between W & X St.

Tickets: $3

SacAntiqueFaire.com