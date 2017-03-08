Owners of ‘Exploding’ Samsung Washers Frustrated by Recall Process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a recall affecting millions of people: Samsung customers say their washing machines can shake violently and even explode.

In November of 2016, Samsung issued a voluntary recall of certain models of their top-load washers. Samsung's decision to issue the voluntary recall was "was driven by reports highlighting the risk that the drums in these washers may lose balance, triggering excessive vibrations, resulting in the top separating from the washer."

Samsung has given customers with affected models these options:

Free repair

A rebate toward a new Samsung washer

A smaller payment toward a non-Samsung washer

Rosa Lange of Sheboygan learned her washer was on the list. Even though her machine worked just fine, she took Samsung up on its offer to have it repaired for free.

"The first part was easy," Lange said.

Lange says Samsung sent a technician to her home to make the fix, but after that something went wrong.

"I haven't been able to use the washer since," Lange said. "Once it starts spinning, it spins so violently."

Tracy from Mequon told FOX40's Milwaukee affiliate FOX 6 she's been getting the run-around just trying to get a technician to come fix her washer.

"The lady on the phone said 'somebody will call you back in 48 hours.' Nobody called me back," Tracy said. "I had an appointment November 14th, sat here the entire day because they wouldn't give me a time and nobody showed up."

Crystal Ahlis from Milwaukee only learned of the recall after her washer broke.

"The plastic around the drum was just super sharp shards and there was plastic shards outside of the lid," Ahlis said.

Ahlis decided to take the rebate and bought a new Samsung front-load washer, but she said her rebate money hadn't come.

Contact 6 reached out to Samsung on behalf of all three women.

A spokesperson with Samsung gave Contact 6 this written statement about the issues:

“We strive to deliver the best experience possible to all consumers and we are constantly listening to and learning from every consumer’s experience in order to improve our processes. We have reached out to these consumers to apologize to them for the inconvenience. Rebates are on their way and appointments have been scheduled. We are following up with each person to make sure the matters have been resolved to their satisfaction.”

Contact 6 followed up with Tracy who says Samsung sent a technician to fix her washer by installing a new bolt and bracket.

Ahlis tells Contact 6 Samsung sent a rebate check for $515 and a $100 American Express gift card.

Finally, Lange won't have a washer that spins violently much longer. Samsung is sending her a refund.

"I would have been completely happy with just having it repaired and having a functional washer," Lange said.

In addition, Contact 6 assisted an other viewer who had issues with Samsung in the recall process. He got a rebate check for $250.

However, not every customer is getting a quick response. In fact, a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Samsung customers in this recall.

"You're paying a lot of money for a product that's supposed to be usable in a house, around kids and your family. It needs to be safe," said attorney William B. Federman.

Federman's firm, Federman & Sherwood, filed the class action suit in January in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.