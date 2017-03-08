Special Digital Lottery Gives Fans Chance to Get ‘Hamilton’ Tix for Just $10

If you missed your chance to see the hit musical “Hamilton” there could be one more avenue for you to try — a digital lottery.

The lottery was announced by one of the producers of the show. Forty-four tickets will be sold for every performance in San Francisco for just $10 each.

Seat locations will vary for every performance, and there’s no guarantee couples will be able to sit together, but how can you beat the price?

For your chance at tickets and more information, head to luckyseat.com.