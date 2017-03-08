Suisun City Police Make Arrest in Homicide Case

SUISUN CITY — The Suisun City Police Department says they have made an arrest in the Blue Bill Way homicide.

A press Conference will be held Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the police department.

Tuesday morning a woman was found dead inside a home garage in the 800 block of Bluebill Way.

Suisun City Chief of Police Tim Mattos revealed the woman lived at the home where she was found and suffered severe trauma to the head.

The city of just over 28,000 hadn’t seen a murder in more than a year. Being a smaller department, Mattos said his department asked the FBI to assist.

Stay with FOX40 for details on this case.

Previous Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video