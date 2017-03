Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Randall Bell talks about overcoming challenges and achieving success. He has had a large impact throughout the country, not only as an economist studying disasters, but as an author as well. His book Me We Do Be focuses on the four cornerstones of reaching success. You can find the book at the link below.

More info:

Randall Bell, PhD, MAI

Amazon.com/MeWeDoBe