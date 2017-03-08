‘Underground’ Makes Its Way Back to WGN

Posted 11:20 AM, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:12AM, March 8, 2017

"Underground" is back for season two on WGN. The first season was all about the great escape; now, with the country on the brink of Civil War, the struggle for freedom is more dangerous than ever. Underground tells the story of American heroes and their journey to freedom, with legendary Harriet Tubman blazing the trail. The season premiere will debut March 9 at 10 p.m.