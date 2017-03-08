Women’s World Cup Ski Races Begin Thursday at Squaw Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SQUAW VALLEY -- A break in the winter storms couldn't come at a better time for ski race fans at Squaw Valley where the Women's World Cup Ski races will begin on Thursday. The site was chosen last June, but organizers had to wait until this winter to find out if the five-year drought would continue.

Not only is the Sierra snow pack around 180 percent of average, skiers were sunbathing at the Olympic Village due to warm weather. Skiers were raving about the amount of snow and the clear skies, which will be good for ski racing spectators.

The races start at 10 a.m. with another series of races at 1 p.m. for the three-day event. Opening ceremonies, a parade and concerts will be part of the festivities.