Yuba County Sex Offender Placement on Hold

MARYSVILLE -- The placement of a sexually violent offender in Yuba County is now on hold.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, the placement of Eldridge Chaney in unincorporated Marysville is on hold pending a hearing Wednesday April 26.

The judge reportedly issued the hold due to the evacuation issues in Yuba County last month.

The community meeting with the Yuba County Sheriff and the District Attorney is still scheduled for Thursday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Yuba Government Center.

Editor's note: The interviews in the video above were conducted before residents learned the placement has been put on hold.