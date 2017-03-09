Adopt a Pet: Blue

Blue needs a home. This sweet 5-year-old can be found at the Sacramento SPCA.

Animal ID 34426510
Species Dog
Breed Terrier, Staffordshire Bull/Mix
Age 5 years 1 month 23 days
Gender Male
Size Large
Color Grey/White
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Site Adoptions
Location Dog Runs
Intake Date 1/14/2017
Adoption Price $100.00

"I lived with dogs in my previous home!"

"I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away!"

"I lived with kids in my previous home!"

Described as a big "baby who loves his family," 57 pound Blue is friendly, gentle, loves to cuddle and give kisses, likes to run, play fetch and tug-of-war and walks nicely on leash. |kc|

##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####
Because Blue is 5+ years old, his adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.

