Adopt a Pet: Blue

Blue needs a home. This sweet 5-year-old can be found at the Sacramento SPCA.
|Animal ID
|34426510
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Terrier, Staffordshire Bull/Mix
|Age
|5 years 1 month 23 days
|Gender
|Male
|Size
|Large
|Color
|Grey/White
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Site
|Adoptions
|Location
|Dog Runs
|Intake Date
|1/14/2017
|Adoption Price
|$100.00
"I lived with dogs in my previous home!"
"I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away!"
"I lived with kids in my previous home!"
Described as a big "baby who loves his family," 57 pound Blue is friendly, gentle, loves to cuddle and give kisses, likes to run, play fetch and tug-of-war and walks nicely on leash. |kc|
##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####
Because Blue is 5+ years old, his adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.