Art Mix Vintage Swank at Crocker Art Museum

Posted 3:09 PM, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 01:56PM, March 9, 2017


Crocker Art Museum is hosting it's monthly Art Mix party tonight!  Each Art Mix event has a different theme; this month is vintage swank.  Enjoy a wild night filled with whimsical art, cirque performances, theatre, vintage-esque fashion, and much more.  There will be live music by Unwoman and bawdy dramatics by Green Valley Cabaret Troop.  Also, enjoy food and drink discounts during happy hour from 5-6pm and $5 drink specials.  Check out Art Mix Vintage Swank at Crocker Art Museum.

More info:
Crocker Art Museum
Art Mix: The Big Easy
Tonight 3/9
216 O Street
Free for members
$10 for nonmembers
Ages 21+
CrockerArt.org