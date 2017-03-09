Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crocker Art Museum is hosting it's monthly Art Mix party tonight! Each Art Mix event has a different theme; this month is vintage swank. Enjoy a wild night filled with whimsical art, cirque performances, theatre, vintage-esque fashion, and much more. There will be live music by Unwoman and bawdy dramatics by Green Valley Cabaret Troop. Also, enjoy food and drink discounts during happy hour from 5-6pm and $5 drink specials. Check out Art Mix Vintage Swank at Crocker Art Museum.

More info:

Crocker Art Museum

Art Mix: The Big Easy

Tonight 3/9

216 O Street

Free for members

$10 for nonmembers

Ages 21+

CrockerArt.org