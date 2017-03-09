Crocker Art Museum is hosting it's monthly Art Mix party tonight! Each Art Mix event has a different theme; this month is vintage swank. Enjoy a wild night filled with whimsical art, cirque performances, theatre, vintage-esque fashion, and much more. There will be live music by Unwoman and bawdy dramatics by Green Valley Cabaret Troop. Also, enjoy food and drink discounts during happy hour from 5-6pm and $5 drink specials. Check out Art Mix Vintage Swank at Crocker Art Museum.
More info:
Crocker Art Museum
Art Mix: The Big Easy
Tonight 3/9
216 O Street
Free for members
$10 for nonmembers
Ages 21+
CrockerArt.org