Ceres Woman Killed by Falling Tree in Yosemite Remembered by Friends, Family at Vigil

CERES -- A crowd gathered in prayer in a Ceres park to reach out to Destiny Borges the only way many here feel they can now -- by lifting what's in their hearts high to the heavens.

The symbol of all that Thursday night?

Yellow and white balloons floating up into a dark sky.

"There's nothing you can say that will make it ... anything better because, how do you recover from a loss of a, of a child. You're not supposed to, your children are supposed to bury you. You're not supposed to bury your children," said Mike Corsaut.

Corsaut is longtime friend speaking on behalf of a family now too upset by the need for their vigil to share their feelings about what's happened to Destiny.

The 20-year-old was at Yosemite National Park on Sunday when a massive Ponderosa pine fell, killing her.

Her sister Bethany was inconsolable when she did speak to FOX40 the day after the incident.

"I just seen my sister die. I literally...literally just seen her die," she said Monday.

Destiny was on a work assignment with her mother and sister for Retail Grocery Inventory Services, staying in the tent cabins of the former Curry Village, now known as Half Dome Village.

The 20-year-old was a vivacious member of the drama team before she graduated from Ceres High, known in all areas of her life for always being willing to show and share love with those around her.

Destiny's family asked that we didn't approach her friends as they grieved at the vigil.

Teacher Mike Corsaut has been talking with many of them.

"A lot of them are here, a lot of kids are here, just asking the question: 'Why?' Why did this tragedy happen?"

As mourners hold candles to light their way through these days without Destiny, her family is leaning on their faith for spiritual explanations and has turned to a lawyer for the legal answers.

"They were just broken," said attorney Charles Stoner.

Stoner has been hired to help Destiny's loved ones investigate what led up to her last moments.

"I think there's a lot of questions...yeah. I think there are a lot of questions," he said, most of them centered on the park's response to Sunday's heavy wind and rain.

Some reports indicate campers in other areas were moved because of inclement weather and the concern of falling trees, but such action didn't come in Destiny's location until it was too late.

A spokesperson for Yosemite has not commented on the family's specific concerns.

Stoner says he sent an investigator to the park Thursday and will go there himself over the weekend.

For now, loved ones are left with their "what ifs" and their memories.