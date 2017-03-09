Father Arrested After Narrowly Escaping Honey Oil Fire with Toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Smoke and flames shot out of a South Sacramento home as nervous neighbors watched.

No one looked more panicked Tuesday than the man who ran toward the home on 29th Avenue screaming for his dog.

The Sacramento Fire Department now says Oscar Mareno is responsible for setting his home on fire, putting himself and his 2-year-old daughter in danger.

It was all because he was manufacturing honey oil, a potent form of marijuana.

"The investigators come out and they made the determination that this was in fact caused by the vapors from the butane that's used in this process. Those vapors ignited and caused the explosion," said Sacramento Fire Department Spokesperson Chris Harvey.

As Mareno sat behind bars, accused of starting the fire and endangering his daughter's life, crews spent Thursday boarding up windows.

Neighbors described seeing the windows blow out as the home burst into flames.

"We saw just black smoke," said Zedoloian Milton.

"It got in flames too quick, too fast for it to be a normal fire. Within seconds the whole house was caught in fire," said Juan Lopez.

Lopez is Mareno's friend and neighbor.

He says he never suspected the 26-year-old father would be making drugs inside his home.

"He didn't seem like a bad guy, love his daughter always took walks with his daughter, dog, worked hard," said Lopez.

Mareno is facing charges for recklessly causing a fire resulting in great bodily injury, endangering the life of a child and attempting to manufacture a controlled substance.

Tuesday FOX40 saw him at the scene looking emotional as he was wheeled away on a gurney with a little girl on his lap.

Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries; lucky to be alive after a dangerous fire caused by butane honey oil.

"This is a significant explosive force. Obviously it can be dangerous or deadly to anyone who's inside the home," said Harvey.