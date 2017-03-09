Finish Beer Week at The Monk’s Cellar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight is the Trappist Beer Dinner at The Monk's Cellar. Take a trip to Belgium and "visit" 5 Trappist Breweries and sample their beers expertly paired with traditional Belgian food. Also, Saturday March 11th is the 2nd Annual Placer County Firkin Fest. Sample cask versions of old favorites and unique one of a kind beers you might not get to try again from each of the 12 Placer County breweries.

More info:

Trappist Beer Dinner

Tonight, 6-9pm

Placer County Firkin Fest

Saturday, March 11th, 2-11pm

The Monk's Cellar

240 Vernon St, Roseville

MonksCellar.com