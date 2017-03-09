Man Arrested for House Fire That Injured Two-Year-Old

SACRAMENTO — Authorities arrested a man after they say he endangered a two-year-old girl in a house fire Tuesday evening.

The fire occurred on 29th Avenue in Sacramento where 26-year-old Oscar Mareno and the young girl were occupying the residence.

Both suffered minor injuries in the fire and were sent to UC Davis Medical Center.

Investigators later discovered production materials for butane honey oil — a highly flammable material that is extracted from marijuana plants.

The Sacramento Fire Department contacted authorities who confirmed the cause of the fire was due to butane vapors.

Mareno was arrested and charged with recklessly causing a fire resulting in great bodily injury, endangering life or health of a child and attempting to manufacture a controlled substance.

This report was filed by Kyla Linville.