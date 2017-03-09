Sacramento Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Child Pornography Case

SACRAMENTO — U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley sentenced Robert Roberson Thursday for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Roberson was arrested back in 2013 during Operation Sunflower, a federal sweep to fight child pornography.

He was later released on bail awaiting his trial.

During sentencing, Nunley expressed that Roberson should feel shame for his actions and for exploiting vulnerable members of society.

Roberson to was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison, along with a fine of $15,000.

This report was filed by Kyla Linville.