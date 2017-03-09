Vacaville Man Arrested After Traffic Stop Reveals Drugs, Gun

VACAVILLE — A Vacaville man was arrested on a variety of charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday night, police said.

Eric Bass, 56, was allegedly found with heroin, methamphetamine, controlled prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials and a loaded unregistered handgun, according to police.

Bass was arrested on charges of violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.