Vacaville Man Arrested After Traffic Stop Reveals Drugs, Gun

Posted 4:45 PM, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 04:44PM, March 9, 2017

VACAVILLE — A Vacaville man was arrested on a variety of charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday night, police said.

Eric Bass, 56, was allegedly found with heroin, methamphetamine, controlled prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials and a loaded unregistered handgun, according to police.

Bass was arrested on charges of violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.