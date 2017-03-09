Your Weekend, March 9

Courtesy of Sacramento365, FOX40 has some fun things for you to enjoy this weekend.
Blake Shelton: Doing It To Country Songs Tour
Golden 1 Center
Thurs. 7:30 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/blake-shelton-country-songs-tour/
Shamrock'n Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and Leprechaun Dash
Raley Field
Kids' Leprechaun Dash 1/2 mile Sat 8 a.m.
5K & 10K Sat. 8:15 a.m.
Half Marathon Sun. 7:45 a.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/shamrockn-half-marathon-10k-5k-leprechaun-dash/
Selection Sunday Watch Party
Sauced
Sun. 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/selection-sunday-watch-party/
Capitol Beer Fest 2017 (Sacramento Beer Week)
5th Street Bridge
Sun. 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
VIP Hour Noon - 1.p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/capitol-beer-fest-sacramento-beer-week-3/
Make It A Night
Broadway Sacramento Presents A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Community Center Theater
Tues., Wed. & Fri. 8 p.m.
Thurs. & Sat. 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Sun 2 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/?keyword=Broadway%20Sacramento%20Presents%20A%20Gentleman%27s%20Guide%20to%20Love%20and%20Murder&do_search=no&term&event_location&event_city=0&start_date&end_date
WHERE TO EAT: Dawson's
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: Capitol Garage