Attacker Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Sacramento Hero Spencer Stone

SACRAMENTO -- Spencer Stone, Sacramento's hometown hero, was on a high after helping stop a terror attack on a Paris-bound train in August 2015.

"Everything was awesome, everything was going good," he recalled.

Just two months later, the lowest low. It's a night Stone will never forget.

"Waking up in the ICU feeling like I got hit by a truck," Stone said.

Seventeen months after the hometown hero was stabbed in Midtown, he came face to face with his attacker for the first time in court Friday.

"It's not your everyday experience to see the guy who almost tried to take your life," Stone said.

James Tran, the man accused of stabbing Stone three times during a fight in October 2015, pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

The decision was a surprise to Stone.

"Supposed to go to trial next week and I guess he had a change of heart," he said.

The 29-year-old faces a nine year prison sentence. Stone said he wants Tran behind bars longer, but the plea comes as a relief.

"Happy that it was over with; just want to get that part of my life over with," Stone said.

The U.S. Airman recalls Trans' demeanor in court, "He didn't seem remorseful or anything like that; I didn't talk to him, so I can't really say, but that's just my perception just looking at him."

Stone nearly lost his life; his recovery hasn't been easy. He went to the hospital recently complaining about chest pain, but through it all he forgives Tran.

"At the end of the day we all make stupid decisions and I hope he learns from it," Stone said.

James Tran declined our request for an interview. He's scheduled to be sentenced in May.