Bobby Mann Co-Hosts the Show

Bobby Mann of Front Street Animal Shelter took over for Gary today to co-host the show with Lori. Bobby is very involved with both Fox40 and Studio40 Live. He has made several appearances on our show, each time bringing a different furry friend. In this segment Bobby takes you inside Front Street Animal Shelter to show you just what goes on there. They are always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter and people to adopt their animals, so check them out.

More info:

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818

(916) 808-7387

FrontStreetShelter.org

Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter

Twitter: @FrontStreetLife