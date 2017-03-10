Celebrate Randall Fest with Fountainhead Brewing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fountainhead Brewing Company talks about the Randall Fest coming up tomorrow. A Randall is an organoleptic hop transducer module, a double-chamber filter that you connect to a tap of your favorite beer and fill with flavor-enhancing ingredients. The event features multiple breweries serving unique randall-infused beers. Fountainhead will be pouring their Good Vibez pale ale infused with strawberries. Check out Fountainhead Brewing Company and celebrate Randall Fest.

More info:

Randall Fest

3/11, 3-7pm

5440 14th Ave

(916) 662-7262

PublicHouseTheater.net

Fountainhead Brewing Company

4621 24th St.

(916) 228-4610

FountainHeadBrewingCo.com

Facebook: @SacFountainHead

Twitter: @SacFountainHead