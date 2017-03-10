Largest Synagogue in Northwest Vandalized with Anti-Semitic Message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE — They are only words but the feelings they conjure up are painful.

“The language of the graffiti testifies to a degree of sophistication not just the old tropes of Holocaust denial, the notion of fake history using tropes of our president,” Rabbi Daniel Weiner said.

FOX40 sister station KCPQ reports someone sprayed "Holocaust is fake history" on Temple De Hirsch Sinai, a synagogue with members who survived the Holocaust.

“A real feeling of heaviness and sadness but again I wasn`t surprised,” Weiner said.