Man Suspected of Killing Daughter-in-Law with Hammer Appears in Court

FAIRFIELD -- The man who confessed to murdering his daughter-in-law with a hammer in her Suisun City home appeared in court on Friday in garb reserved for those on a suicide watch.

Sixty-three-year-old Amarjit Singh spoke politely to John Ellis through a Punjabi interpreter, but did not enter a plea.

His public defender asked for a continuance to examine whether there was a conflict of interest with his representation. The judge did order a bail amount of $1 million dollars.

Singh lived with the victim and investigators say he eventually confessed to the murder of 29-year-old Shameena Bibi after she supposedly "disrespected" him during an argument.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Elena D'Augustino objected to a preliminary ruling that granted permission for news photographers to take pictures of him in court. She said it would prejudice his case because Singh was wearing a sleeveless "suicide" smock and sitting in a wheelchair.

Judge John Ellis agreed to rescinding his earlier ruling.

Singh's arraignment was rescheduled for March 17 at 8:30 a.m.