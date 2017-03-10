Martina Goes Back in Time at the Ultimate Jousting Championship

Martina may be weighed down in 80 pounds of viking gear but she's rocking it at the Ultimate Jousting Championships in Sonora. Fans can view this unchoreographed jousting competition March 10-12 and the 31st. When a knight gets hit, it's full impact and a knight can come flying off the horse. They compare it too being like MMA, but on horseback.
