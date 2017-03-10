Armed Person Barricaded Inside San Francisco Building, Police Issue Lockdown

SAN FRANCISCO — A person with a gun has barricaded themselves inside of a hotel, forcing officials to shut down multiple blocks in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Around 2:50 p.m. the San Francisco Police Department began telling the public to shelter in place and keep away from the Crown Hotel, reports KGO-TV.
Currently a bomb squad is on scene with hostage negotiators as they attempt to coax the person out. Officials are rerouting traffic and buses away from the activity between 16th and 17th Streets.
