Armed Person Barricaded Inside San Francisco Building, Police Issue Lockdown

SAN FRANCISCO — A person with a gun has barricaded themselves inside of a hotel, forcing officials to shut down multiple blocks in San Francisco’s Mission District.

#SFPD, HNT on scene @ 500 block of Valencia regarding a barricaded suspect w/ a gun. Shelter in place/avoid the area has been ordered. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 10, 2017

Around 2:50 p.m. the San Francisco Police Department began telling the public to shelter in place and keep away from the Crown Hotel, reports KGO-TV.

Cops told us we were "in line of fire" of SF #Valencia lockdown then had us run into street by ourselves pic.twitter.com/eKEuUTvNPv — Rebecca Pierce (@aptly_engineerd) March 10, 2017

Currently a bomb squad is on scene with hostage negotiators as they attempt to coax the person out. Officials are rerouting traffic and buses away from the activity between 16th and 17th Streets.

UPDATE: #SFPD activity on Valencia btwn 15th and 16th ongoing. 22 and 55 continue to reroute. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 11, 2017

