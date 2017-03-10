Two People Killed in Early Morning Fire in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Two men are dead after an early morning house fire in Stockton.

The second-alarm fire began around 3:54 a.m. at a home on Vine and Madison streets.

Upon arrival, firefighters rescued one man they found on the roof of the first floor. After being rescued he told the firefighters that there were others inside.

He was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital.

The second man was found on the roof on the opposite side of the house but authorities say he died from his injuries in the ambulance minutes after being rescued.

A third man was found dead inside the home.

Stockton fire says the home was torched from the first floor to the attic.

At this time it is unknown how the fire started.