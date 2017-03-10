Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christina Glynn, communications director of Visit Santa Cruz County, joined Bobby and Lori to talk about all that Santa Cruz has to offer and a chance to win a free vacation. All you have to do to be entered is go to the Visit Santa Cruz website, register, and take a quick quiz. Enter now for you chance to win a Santa Cruz vacation getaway!

More info:

Win a two-night getaway

Enter by taking a short quiz

VisitSantaCruz.org

Visit Santa Cruz County

303 Water Street, #100

Santa Cruz, CA

(800) 833-3494 or (831) 425-1234

VisitSantaCruz.org

Facebook: VisitSantaCruz

Twitter: @VisitSantaCruz

Instagram: @VisitSantaCruz