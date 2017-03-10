Woman Airlifted to Hospital After Tumbling Down Embankment in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY — A woman was airlifted to safety after tumbling down an embankment Wednesday and sustaining a major injury.

At around 3:30 p.m. a 61-year-old woman fell down an embankment when the ground beneath her feet fell away. As she slipped down the steep hill she grabbed a tree root to stop her descent.

Her husband came to her aid when he heard her calls for help.

As he tried to save her the rest of the embankment edge gave way, causing him to topple down after her. The two began falling again and were stopped by a tree.

Officials were made aware of the incident when the woman’s husband used his cellphone to call and tell them his wife had a lower leg fracture from the fall.

The Plumas County Fire Department responded to the calls and later asked for assistance retrieving the woman from the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP helicopter lifted the woman out of danger and flew her to East Plumas Hospital in Portola.

At this time officials have not identified the couple and the extent of the woman’s injuries has not been reported.