Authorities Search for Two Robbery Suspects Spotted on Gas Station Surveillance

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are searching for two suspects after a man was robbed in his driveway around 11:15 a.m. on February 17.

The victim had just arrived to his home in the 2200 block of 33rd Street when he was attacked from behind by a male suspect.

The suspect threw him to the ground and took his wallet before getting into a vehicle being driven by a female suspect.

Investigators believe the man was followed by the suspects from a nearby gas station.

The male suspect is described as:

African American, 20 – 25 years old, approximately 5’8” – 6’0” tall with braids in his hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a green shirt with a grey hood and blue vest, green pants, and blue shoes.

The female suspect is described as:

African American, 20 – 30 years old, approximately 5’6” – 5’7 “tall. The suspect was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a light grey coat, torn blue jeans, and a blue baseball cap.

They were driving a ’94-’95 green Honda Accord with a black hood and roof.

If you have any information on the suspects, call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 264-5471.