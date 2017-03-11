Cupspiracy: Reese’s Introduces Crunchy Cookie Filled Peanut Butter Cup

The people over in Hershey, Pennsylvania — the sweetest place on earth — are gloating and for good reason.

Reese’s recently revealed on their Twitter account their next venture: a king sized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup combined with chocolate chip cookie pieces.

“The #Cupspiracy is over…you could say we #CrushedIt”

On March 1 they began dropping hints on their account to keep the people guessing.

Bananas? Caramel? Reese’s burrito? None of those seemed to make the cut.

Instead, candy lovers will get “a cuptivating combination of crunchy cookie pieces and your favorite peanut butter cup.”

The new candy is set to hit the market in May. Will you try it?