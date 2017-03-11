El Dorado County Foster Children Gifted New Wheels from Generous Donors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- The kids who crowded at Roseville Cyclery aren't old enough to drive yet, but they have a new way to get around town.

From style, size and even down to the color, bikes were picked specially for 20 deserving children.

The exciting giveaway started out as just an idea. Janna Buwalda said she wanted to help young girls in foster care.

"I decided why not take my money now, not wait until I die, and donate $10,000 towards foster girls getting bikes," Buwalda said.

Another family matched the donation to buy bikes for boys in foster care. With the help of social services organization Lilliput Families and Roseville Cyclery, 20 kids adopted through Lilliput in El Dorado County were given brand new bikes Saturday.

"Seeing them, it's just like twice the joy," Buwalda said.

The giveaway isn't just about the kids.

"It's a way of thanking the parents as well, for taking in kids from the foster care system and loving them," said Doni DeBolt with Lilliput Families.

One of those parents is Paul Coggiola. He and his wife adopted three children.

"We were just in love with the kids and so we just felt like we could give them a safe, consistent, loving home they could grow up in," Coggiola said.

Now he can enjoy exercise with his whole family. His kids Enoch, Josiah and Giuliana couldn't wait to take their rides for a spin, but, of course, safety comes first.

"I always wear a helmet," Josiah said.

There are 64,000 kids in foster care in California waiting to be adopted, according to Lilliput Families. Organizers hope the bike event will inspire others to consider adoption or becoming a foster parent.