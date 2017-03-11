Mother Will File Claim Over Son’s Police Death

HUNTINGTON BEACH (AP) — The mother of a man who was shot by police after he chased children at a Southern California sports complex plans to file a wrongful death claim with the city.

An attorney for Angela Hernandez says he’ll submit the claim to the city of Huntington Beach in a few days as the first step toward pursuing a lawsuit.

Michael Guisti (JOO’-stee) says Hernandez believes her son generally was peaceful and doesn’t believe accounts that he was threatening people.

Police killed 29-year-old Steven Schiltz on Thursday night at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex. Witnesses and authorities say he chased children with a broken bottle on a soccer field and moved toward a woman on some bleachers.

Schiltz’s mother has said her son had drug issues and a friend says he had a drinking problem.