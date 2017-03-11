Police Arrest Armed Juveniles who Shot at Stockton Home

STOCKTON — Four juveniles were arrested Saturday when officers discovered a Stockton home had been hit by gunfire.

Police received reports that shots had been fired at South B and East Myrtle Streets, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers were told by a witness that four juveniles were running away from the scene with a rifle.

Eventually officers found and arrested the juveniles on suspicion of gun violations when it was discovered that they were carrying three additional guns.

No one was inside of the home at the time of the shooting and the residents have not been found or identified.