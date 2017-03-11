‘Suspicious Device’ Discovered on Davis Overpass Turns Out to be Bag of Clothing

DAVIS — Davis Police investigated a suspicious device Saturday at the Richards Boulevard overpass for two hours, which they later discovered was simply a bag of clothing.

The Interstate 80 overpass is in the process of reopening after investigators blocked off traffic around 5 p.m., according to Lt. Thomas Waltz with the Davis Police Department.

The Yolo County Bomb Squad as well as West Sacramento Police EOD-trained officers were called out and deployed a robot on scene. The object was cleared by the robot then declared safe by two trained officers.

What led up to its placement has not been reported. However, Davis authorities say the bag was set up to look suspicious in nature and the initial call about the object was a hoax.

Stop and go traffic backed up along both sides of I-80 as the offramps were closed down.