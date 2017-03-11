Ride-Share Driver Attacked by Bikers Undergoes Surgery

MODESTO (AP) — An Uber and Lyft driver who was beaten by up to 15 motorcycle riders on a San Francisco freeway has undergone surgery for a broken leg.

The Modesto Bee says Alex Quintana was in fair condition Friday. Pins were placed in his left leg, which was run over during Wednesday’s attack on Interstate 101.

The 32-year-old Modesto man says he was heading to pick up a passenger when he tried to inch around the dirt bikers, who were blocking traffic.

Quintana says they smashed his mirrors and a window. When he got out to confront them, Quintana says he was beaten and kicked.

Video captured part of the attack.

No arrests have been made.

Quintana, who supports a 3-month-old son, says he’ll be hospitalized at least 10 more days.