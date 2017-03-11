Top House Democrat Seeks Listing of Trump Probes

NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan Rep. John Conyers, the House Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, wants a summary of probes linked to President Donald Trump in light of the dismissal of dozens of federal prosecutors. Conyers says in a release that Saturday’s firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara is a particular problem.

He says Bharara could be reviewing a range of potential improper activity involving Trump Tower and the campaign of President Donald Trump.

Conyers notes that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who sought the resignations Friday, has been at the center of his own scandal. Sessions’ confirmation hearing testimony has been criticized as inaccurate.

Conyers says he wants the Justice Department to reveal to the judiciary committee all probes touching on the Trump administration, transition, campaign and organization.