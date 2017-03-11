Woman Drives Vehicle Through Sacramento Main Jail Lobby Doors

SACRAMENTO — A woman has been detained after driving her vehicle through the lobby doors at the Sacramento Main Jail.

She drove through the main doors are located on I Street between 6th and 7th streets around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

No one was injured at the scene.

The 32-year-old suspect said she struck other buildings in the downtown area but there is no indication of that at this time.

She was arrested for felony vandalism and will be evaluated for potentially driving under the influence.

Her identity will be released once shes booked and processed.