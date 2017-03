WILLOWS — A portion of northbound Interstate 5 has been closed off following a fatal crash.

The California Highway Patrol of Willows reported the collision at 11:13 a.m., citing it had occurred just south of Willows.

All traffic is currently being diverted at Road 57 and then toward Willows via Highway 99W.

What led up to the collision is unknown at this time. CHP has not reported the specific number of victims in the crash.

