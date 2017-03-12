Friends, Classmates Devastated After One Teen Killed, Another Injured in Stockton Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Jonathan Sanchez and Dean Dorman were best friends with bright futures, but now those futures are forever changed.

"I knew something was wrong because both of their phones were off, and I know they're always together," said friend Lily Contreras.

A car accident killed Ronald E. McNair High School senior Jonathan Sanchez and seriously injured senior Dean Dorman.

"It was always just us three, three musketeers, three amigos," said friend Rodrigo Caballero.

The crash happened early Saturday morning in Stockton. Friends said Jonathan and Dean were on their way back from golfing in Roseville.

"They were celebrating Dean's 18th birthday," said close family friend Sarah Ehlers.

The teens were on southbound I-5 at Hammer Lane when the car Dean was driving drifted onto the shoulder and hit a tree according to the CHP.

Jonathan was thrown from the car and died. Dean was rushed to an area hospital where he's in a coma.

Investigators said alcohol or drugs aren't a factor in the crash. Friends echo that saying it's just a terrible accident.

"They are just thinking that he fell asleep at the wheel there were no drugs or alcohol in his system at all," said Ehlers.

Teens mourn Jonathan's loss while they pray for Dean to pull through. Students crowded at McNair High School Sunday night to support each other.

"I never imagined that this would happen to him because you don't see it coming," said friend Daisy Sanchez.

The school will have counselors on campus Monday. Principal Jim Davis said he anticipates a tough week ahead, "Someone who has been sitting next to them in that next desk they're not going to be there anymore and that's just very, very hard."

Dean's family said he had a successful surgery and is showing signs of improvement.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for Jonathan Sanchez's funeral expenses.