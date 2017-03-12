Lost Hiker, Dog Found Alive in Woods South of San Francisco

WOODSIDE (AP) — Authorities say a 56-year-old woman and her dog have been found dehydrated but alive after disappearing during a family vacation last week in woods south of San Francisco.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says Bethnee Haury stumbled into a deep ravine while out hiking with her dog near Kings Mountain. Her family reported her missing Thursday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Haury was airlifted Saturday to a hospital to be treated for dehydration and minor injuries.

More than 200 rescuers from 13 different agencies participated in the search that included helicopter crews.