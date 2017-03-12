NCAA Tournament Expected to Bring Millions of Dollars to Sacramento Businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As one of the host cities for the opening rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, businesses in Sacramento are expected to rake in at least $5 million and could see an economic boom upward of $10 million.

Eight different men's basketball teams from around the country will come to Sacramento's Golden 1 Center for the opening round Friday (and winners will play Sunday as well). And with the teams, comes thousands of fans who need hotels, food and various forms of entertainment.

"Saturday is going to be a big day as an off day, people will get a chance to experience our city," said Mike Sophia, the director of the Sacramento Sports Commission.

Sophia said the base for host cities is around $5 million, however, more could come in depending on how many of the fans stick around if their teams lose Friday and how many fans come from each school.

The Golden 1 Center seats more than 17,000 -- at least 6,000 at any given point will be fans of a certain team, the rest are fans who want to see tournament hoops in Sacramento for the first time in 10 years.