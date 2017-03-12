Passenger Dies After Stockton Teens Crash into Tree on I-5

STOCKTON — Two Stockton teenagers were involved in a crash Saturday on Interstate 5 that killed the passenger and seriously injured the driver.

While traveling southbound on I-5 at 2:47 a.m., a Chevrolet being driven by an 18-year-old toward Hammer Lane began drifting off the road. The car got up onto the shoulder of the highway then struck a tree, according to Sgt. Stewart of the California Highway Patrol.

The passenger side of the vehicle detached and the 17-year-old passenger was ejected from his seat.

Officials pronounced the 17-year-old dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver sustained major injures. He was rushed to San Joaquin General Hospital and the extent of his injuries has not been reported by CHP officials.

Authorities believe that neither drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The identities of the teenagers have not been released.

Stay with FOX40 as this story develops.