Police Pursuit Through North Sacramento Ends in Crash

NORTH SACRAMENTO -- A police pursuit in North Sacramento ended in a crash, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers began following a suspect vehicle in the area of Haggin Avenue and Normington Drive, Matt McPhail with the Sacramento Police Department said.

At the Arden Garden Connector and Northgate Boulevard the suspect crashed into a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into police custody.

Police say they do not know why the driver fled from officers. The car is not reported stolen.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department helicopter assisted in the pursuit.