Two Suisun City Homes Struck by Gunfire Overnight

SUISUN CITY — Two homes were struck by gunfire in two separate incidents during the early morning hours of Sunday, Suisun City police said.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police received reports of shots fired on Mosswood Drive near Newport Way. Witnesses said they saw a black sedan leaving the area.

Officers found multiple bullet casings in front of a home. There were also bullet holes in a bedroom window.

The residents were home at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

Police received reports of a separate shooting on Eider Lane near Wigeon Way just before 1:30 a.m.

Officers found multiple bullet casings in front of a home. While officers interviewed the residents, they found bullet holes in a window and bedroom wall.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Both shootings remain under investigations. It is not known if they are related.

Anyone with information regarding either case is encouraged to contact the Suisun City Police Department’s Investigation Unit (707) 421-7361. Information can be reported anonymously to Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.