Victim of I-80 Shooting Dies from Injuries; Suspects Include Man, Two Teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND -- One of the victims targeted in a shooting from Thursday on Interstate 80 has died from his injuries.

The 24-year-old Pinole man died Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Elliot Johnhenry Johnson, a 24-year-old from Richmond, and two 17-year-olds shot at the man and a 24-year-old San Pablo woman on the highway near San Pablo. CHP officials told KABC that one of the 17-year-olds is responsible for shooting at the victims' Honda minivan; Johnson was driving at the time.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition while the woman remained stable.

The CHP reports Johnson has an extensive history of violence, which includes gun crimes and carjacking.

Lt. Jason Reardon told KABC the investigation is taking into account any gang ties the suspects may have.

Murder charges will be added onto the existing charges against the suspects.