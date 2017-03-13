After Two Cars Crash into Sacramento County Main Jail, Security is a Concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- When the Sacramento Sheriff's Department says a woman intentionally crashed her SUV into the lobby of the downtown jail Saturday morning, it was the second time in as many weeks a person tried to crash their car into the building.

Fortunately neither the front entrance crash nor the car into the roll-up doors last month left anyone injured, but what if it happens again?

"That's a very heavily populated area," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Tony Turnbull.

Monday, both Turnbull and Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli expressed the need to put up some sort of barrier in front of the jail, but what kind is still being researched.

"It's something that could be done without even the board's approval, depending on the cost," said Nottoli.