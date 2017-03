Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting a rabbit as a pet is a huge responsibility; rabbits require a lot of one-on-one interaction to stay calm and happy.

Dr. Jyl says rabbit food and pellets should be supplemented with fresh vegetables to help supply the proper nutrients for their diets.

Rabbits will chew on household items, so Dr. Jyl says to keep an eye on electrical cords. Providing safe things to chew on helps prevent broken wires and circumstances that could endanger your pet.

For more information on being a first-time rabbit owner visit Dr. Jyl's website.